BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston accent has been ranked the “most annoying” accent in America, according to a new study.

The language learning platform Preply says it recently surveyed 2,000 Americans to find out which American accents are viewed as the best, worst, sexiest, smartest sounding and most annoying.

“When it comes to accents that are most likely to annoy Americans, Boston, Southern, and New York accents topped the list,” researchers said.

The Boston accent had the following rankings:

#1 for the most annoying accent.

#4 for the smartest sounding.

#6 for the accent Americans like the most.

#6 for the accent Americans find sexiest.

#6 for the most trustworthy.

The British accent was crowned the “most appealing” accent in the world, followed by the Australian and French accents.

