BOSTON (WHDH) - “Pahk the cah in Havahd Yahd” has resonated with the rest of America after a recent survey named Boston as having the strong accent in the nation.

Over one-third of Americans claim to have an accent, while almost everyone has an opinion on which ones are the strongest and the most attractive.

YouGov, which conducted a survey with a sample size of 1,216 adults between July 12 and 13, found that 23 percent of Americans believe Boston is home to the strongest accent, followed by the Southern coast at 16 percent and New York at 13 percent.

Even though the Boston accent sticks out as strong for most people, it is not considered the most attractive. That honor goes to Southern coastal accents with 18 percent of Americans finding them enchanting. Texas accents came in second with 12 percent.

Another 12 percent of people say they don’t find American accents attractive at all.

However, foreign accents appeal to many Americans. One-fifth of people say British accents are the loveliest. This is followed by French accents at 13 percent and Australian accents at 12 percent.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)