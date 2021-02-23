Boston Archaeology identifies mysterious artifact found at Paul Revere House

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Archaeology has identified a mysterious artifact that was recently found on the grounds of the Paul Revere House in the North End.

After asking the public for help identifying an object that was excavated by archaeologists working on the Revere House property, officials announced they had learned that the item was a parasol runner.

The runner is the part of the umbrella that slides up and down the tube or shaft of the umbrella when you open and close it.

In an initial tweet, Boston Archaeology speculated about whether the item was a part that was once used in a clock, a lock, or in plumbing.

“It’s irregular notching between the teeth give us possible gear (clocks? locks?) or plumbing hardware vibes,” Boston Archaeology said in a tweet.

The tweet generated many guesses from curious followers.

Update: object identified! This is a parasol runner. Here is a link to a page dedicated to parasol/umbrella parts from Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest! https://t.co/gsOFeMahAv — Boston Archaeology (@BostonArchaeo) February 23, 2021

