BOSTON (WHDH) - Three major events are scheduled in the span of one month this summer, bringing millions of people to Boston.

For city and state officials, public safety is a top priority as the region welcomes the FIFA World Cup, America’s 250th celebrations on the Esplanade, and tall ships in the harbor for Sail Boston.

On Thursday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will join emergency management and transportation leaders to highlight coordinated efforts underway to keep residents and visitors safe during hte large scale events.

The city and state were awarded millions in funds for event security.

The state said it invested those funds in enhanced protection at venues and events, specialized equipment and technology, training and personnel for law enforcement, enhanced cybersecurity threat detection, and drone detection.

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