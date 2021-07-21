BOSTON (AP) — Boston health officials on Tuesday urged recent visitors to Provincetown to self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19 after a cluster of cases was linked to the popular Cape Cod tourist town.

At least 35 cases of COVID-19 in Boston have been traced to Provincetown, with the vast majority of cases involving people who were fully vaccinated, according to the Boston Public Health Commission.

Anyone who has traveled to Provincetown since July 1 is being asked to get tested at least five days after returning. The travel guidance also asks recent visitors to self-isolate and avoid gatherings for at least five days and until they receive a negative COVID-19 test.

Provincetown officials issued a new mask advisory on Monday after more than 100 people tested positive following the Fourth of July holiday.

The advisory encourages mask-wearing for all residents and visitors of the town, which is a popular LGBTQ+ summer destination.

