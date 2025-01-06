BOSTON (WHDH) - A new iPhone app is looking to help users take a step toward better health.

The app “Steppin” blocks your social media apps unless you take a walk.

Boston-based tech entrepreneur and computer scientist Paul English says he wants to help people who might have trouble putting down their phones.

“It’s shocking for people, they’ll say, ‘I only spend five minutes a day on Tiktok.’ And then you look at the stats in front of you, when they open their phone up and they’re spending 30 minutes or 45 minutes or 60 minutes or whatever,” Paul English said.

Paul English, who is also the founder of Kayak.com, says his team’s research shows young people spend over six hours a day on their phone. Studies confirm Americans are less fit than ever.

“I think that the connection we’ve found with something in the real world, and something physical, being steps, is pretty important here, and ties your physical and mental wellbeing together pretty perfectly,” said Michael English, the app’s designer.

“Steppin” locks your social media apps until you’ve gotten up and taken a walk. It monitors your activity and gives you one minute of social media access for taking a set number of steps.

Users can choose apps that are most distracting to them and how far they need to walk to earn time looking at their social media accounts. Then, it’s just a matter of getting moving.

“We’ve been using it for the past month ourselves, and it’s completely cut down my social media, like dramatically,” Paul English said.

He hopes the app can help users be mindful and stay healthy.

“I know that some of these apps, Tiktok, etc., they’re just like scrolling and scrolling, and some people say ‘doomscrolling,’ and we do it when we’re bored. We’re getting addicted, and I’m worried about teens in particular and younger people having sort of an unrealistic view of life and their life goals after watching influencers all day,” Paul English said.

The app is set to be available for download on Jan. 13 and can be found at steppin.net.

