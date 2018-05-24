BUFFALO, NY (WHDH) — A JetBlue flight heading to Boston made an emergency landing Thursday morning following a reported bird strike.

The plane, which took off in Buffalo, hit a bird shortly after takeoff around 6:15 a.m., Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) said.

“Out of an abundance caution, the captain returned to Buffalo Airport where the plane landed safely. The aircraft will be inspected by maintenance,” JetBlue said in a statement.

A passenger on board, 31-year-old Jess Murszewski, recalled the captain saying a seagull flew into the engine, cracking one of the blades.

“We were just kind of shocked,” said Murszewski. “I’m happy everyone’s safe… I called my mom the second we landed.”

JetBlue has accommodated their customers onto other flights.

