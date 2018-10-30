Boston boy gets surprise of lifetime ahead of World Series victory parade

BOSTON (WHDH) - A young Boston boy got the surprise of a lifetime when he was selected at random to ride in a Duck Boat at Wednesday’s Red Sox World Series victory parade in Boston.

As part of its sponsorship with the parade, City of Boston Credit Union picked 10-year-old Brayden Buckley to ride in a boat with some of the Red Sox players.

Buckley will be joined by his mother and father at the parade.

The celebration begins at 11 a.m. The parade route runs from Landsdowne Street to New Sudbury Street.

