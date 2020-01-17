Boston Bruins place forward David Backes on waivers

Boston Bruins' David Backes during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins have placed veteran forward David Backes on waivers, the team announced Friday.

Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney said Backes was placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Providence.

Backes, 35, has just one goal and two assists in 16 games with Boston this season.

The 11-year veteran signed a five-year contract worth $30,000,000 prior to the 2016-17 season.

