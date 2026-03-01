BOSTON (WHDH) - A running club in Boston is aiming to help people cross the finish line and create a sense of community while supporting those recovering from addiction.

Members of the Boston Bulldogs Running Club aren’t letting a little cold weather keep them from gearing up for the Boston Marathon.

With the Boston Marathon less than two months away, the Bulldogs are hoping to get in as much practice as they can.

“Our team is so incredibly motivated and just excited for the marathon that they have not batted and eye,” said Meaghan Langlois. “We have to embrace where we live, and we live in New England and it’s cold in the winter, it’s going to snow, let’s just try to figure out how to navigate it as best we can.”

The Bulldogs Running Club is a nonprofit aimed at creating a sense of community among those who are recovering from drug and alcohol addiction.

“Some of our members are in recovery ourselves, some of our members have been impacted by a loved one that might still be struggling or even worse, succumbed to the disease of addiction,” Langlois added.

Team members say their weekly runs aren’t just about getting ready for the big run — it’s a way to socialize and form a community.

Fifteen members of the club will be running in the marathon.

Learn more: https://bostonbulldogsrunning.org/

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)