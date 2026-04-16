BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston City Council is asking to review Boston Police Department body camera video from deadly force incidents since 2025 following a shooting that resulted in a police officer facing a manslaughter charge.

Of the request, Councilor Miniard Culpepper said, “Those cases where lives have been lost, where serious harm has occurred, the stakes are simply too high to accept a lack of transparency. This body deserves a full and accurate understanding of what happened and this council needs the information necessary to conduct proper oversight.”

The request comes after 39-year-old Stephenson King Jr. was shot and killed by Boston police following a carjacking on March 11. Officials say he was shot three times as he tried to drive away from officers attempting to arrest him. Officer Nicholas O’Malley has been charged with manslaughter and is off the job.

O’Malley claims he fired because another officer was in danger of being struck and killed by the car during the escape attempt.

Body camera video from the incident has not yet been made public.

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