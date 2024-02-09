BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston City Councilor is demanding action to protect city workers following a brutal attack on a parking enforcement employee while they were on the job.

“It falls on us,” City Councilor Erin Murphy said. “Being attacked at work is never something we should accept.”

Now, Murphy wants to hold a hearing to address safety issues.

The most recent incident occurred last Friday, when police say a Boston Transportation Department worker was attacked while writing a ticket for an illegally parked car on Hartwell Street in Dorchester.

A police report says the attacker “took the victim’s department-issued radio microphone off his shoulder and began hitting him with it.” It adds, “the man was kicking and punching him on the ground and kept stomping on him, which caused him to become dizzy.”

The man suffered severe injuries to his face. His left eye was swollen shut, he had cut lips, cuts to his left hand, and possibly a head injury, according to police.

Boston police say the suspect lived near the scene and was arrested.

Murphy says she’s hoping something can be done to put an end to the violence.

“It’s getting increasingly unsafe, so something has to change before another attack on our city workers happens.”

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)