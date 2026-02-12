BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn is proposing a ban on delivery app drivers using e-bikes, mopeds, or motorized scooters in the city, saying it poses a major safety threat to drivers and pedestrians.

“The constant disregard for traffic laws is a major problem,” Flynn said. “Pedestrian safety must be a top priority.”

Flynn said people have reported drivers speeding through neighborhoods, going the wrong way, running red lights, and riding on sidewalks.

“I do observe almost on a daily basis, mopeds driving on sidewalks, going through red lights, stop signs, wrong way streets, disregard for pedestrians,” Flynn said. “I just can’t accept that.”

He also points to serious crashes, including a deadly moped collision near Copley Square last year.

People on Boylston Street said they have mixed emotions.

“Everybody just sort of camps out here on what’s supposed to be a bike lane, they ride their scooters in full speed, sometimes I even see them ride on the sidewalk,” said one man. “It’s super dangerous. Something needs to be done about it, a lot of people who live in this area feel the same way I do.”

“A lot of people depend on it for employment,” said Maggie Dovelle.

The city is already put new rules in place last year for companies like Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub. They require permits, insurance, and data reporting, but there’s still questions around enforcement and whether drivers can actually get the coverage required.

Flynn said the city needs to fix the problem as soon as possible.

“I have to endure the safety of residents and this issue has gotten way out of control,” Flynn said.

DoorDash responded to the proposal Thursday, telling 7NEWS, “We couldn’t agree more with the push for safer, more responsible two-wheeled delivery, but an outright ban would have catastrophic consequences for the city’s local economy and would force more deliveries back into cars–meaning more pollution and more congestion.”

7NEWS also reached out to Grubhub and Uber Eats for comments, but has not yet heard back.

