BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Hall Plaza is once again open to the public after a major overhaul.

Residents turned out in droves to celebrate the reopening of the plaza after two years of work, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was on hand to cut the ceremonial ribbon.

“This plaza wasn’t just shaped by our values, it brings them to life,” Wu said. “It was built by the people of Boston for the people of Boston for generations to come.”

Improvements include 3,000 new places to sit, playscapes for kids, and terraces for interactive public art.

