BOSTON (WHDH) - The countdown is on for a busy summer season in the city of Boston!

Between the FIFA World Cup, America’s 250th birthday, and the return of the tall ships, city leaders are stressing the importance of public safety.

If people see something, say something,” Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said. That’s the best way you can provide partnership with us, if you can be the eyes and ears for us, so we can be there to respond.”

Mayor Michelle Wu and other city leaders addressed changes and protocols residents and visitors can expect this summer in the Seaport on Thursday.

“Temporary traffic restrictions, designated rideshare pickup, coordinated traffic management plans to support all modes of travel, to physical barriers, like ones outside City Hall Plaza to protect everyone going to the World Cup Fan Fest,” Chief of Streets Nick Grove said.

People can expect to see more law enforcement around, as well as updated signage and maps to ensure smooth sailing.

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