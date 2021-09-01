NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Many cities, businesses and schools are requiring people to mask up but, one local institution said they have got high enough marks in the vaccination department to ditch the mask policy.

Boston College students will be hitting the classroom this semester minus a mask mandate but the move is not sitting well with the full complement of professors who are now urging students to mask up when coming to class.

The history department took matters into their own hands and sent an email to all students that announced masks would be required in those classrooms.

“A lot of my professors are requiring that we wear it anyway,” junior Alex Kelly said. “I mean, if it is that important to them, I feel like they will just say it.”

Most colleges in the area are mandating a “masks-in-class” policy as the Delta variant continues to spread.

“I am a nursing student so I think it is my personal responsibility to wear a mask. Especially for public health,” Christie Lung said.

BC officials defended their decision not to mandate masking after requiring vaccines for all students, faculty and staff. They say, so far, they have achieved a 99.3 percent vaccination rate across campus.

“We have not mandated masks in classrooms in light of our vaccination rates and desire of students, parents, and many faculty for a normal teaching environment,” officials wrote in a statement.

“Ninety-nine percent of us are vaccinated but it’s about people who aren’t,” said junior Annie Donohue. “If you know you are going to be in a situation like that, I think it is good to be requiring masks in specific classes.”



The no-mask mandate is not only not sitting well with professors, it’s not sitting well with Newton’s mayor.

“We are respectfully requesting that Boston College expand the good steps that they have already taken and that masks be required in all indoor spaces on campus regardless of vaccination status,” she wrote in a statement.

The college says they will review their policy and make any adjustments if they are needed.

