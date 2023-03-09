BOSTON (WHDH) - Community and faith leaders revealed a set of findings and new calls for action on Thursday in response to a recent string of violent incidents in Boston.

Leaders have been sounding the alarm in recent weeks, with some criticizing city officials and pushing for change.

Leaders have also continued to meet, focused on expressing concerns and finding solutions.

Speaking this week, Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition said Boston is facing a “triangle of death” impacting its Dorchester, Mattapan and Roxbury neighborhoods, where Peterson noted eight murders over the past eight weeks.

The Black community, the coalition said, remains in a state of trauma in relation to this ongoing violence.

“We would be a more functional city if we could have regular engagement with law enforcement in order to address problems like this,” Peterson said.

Peterson continued, warning Boston could be headed for a record-breaking year of homicides if the current rate continues.

“If we’re having a death per week, we have a problem,” Peterson said.

Several community leaders previously spoke out in late February, with Rev. Eugene Rivers specifically spotlighting Mayor Michelle Wu.

“We need a new mayor because this is a disgrace and she’s ducking and dodging the issue,” Rev. Eugene Rivers said.

Rev. Dr. Gregory Groover said current conditions were “at a level that we’ve never seen before.”

The city of Boston issued a statement following comments last month. Senior officials, the city said, respond on scene following serious acts of violence with the goal of connecting individuals impacted with various resources.

“Each and every day the City is working closely alongside our public safety officials and neighborhood partners to intervene before violence occurs,” the city’s statement continued.

Officials said work will require “a coordinated approach,” adding that city officials “will continue to dedicate the full weight of all city departments across all neighborhoods to keep our residents safe.”

