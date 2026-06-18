BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Black and Latino Caucus hosted a flag-raising ceremony at the State House Thursday morning, lifting the Juneteenth flag high in the air in preparation for the holiday on Friday.

Juneteenth marks the day when the final slaves were freed in the United States.

City officials and community members gathered around a shared message of resistance and support. The program featured remarks from elected officials and performances from local artists.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey said the holiday is not only a celebration, but a reminder to continue fighting for racial justice.

“It’s a celebration of freedom won, of families, of communities that endure, of a culture and history that have shaped every part of American life, but it’s also a moment to reflect. The story of Juneteenth reminds us that progress doesn’t happen on its own,” Healey said.

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