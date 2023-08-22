BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston couple is thanking everyone who stepped up to help after their beloved Golden Retriever, Chickie, at several pages out of the groom-to-be’s passport just days before they were set to fly to Italy for their dream wedding.

“It’s been extremely stressful,” Magda Mazri said of the couple’s efforts to get an emergency passport in a rush. But thanks to some help from local legislators, she says she expects her soon-to-be husband, Donato Frattaroli, will have his passport in hand when its time to board their flight on Friday.

Frattaroli scored an appointment at the passport office on Monday and said everything went well.

Their plea for help with their situation was answered by George Regan of Regan Communications, Sen. Ed Markey and Congressman Stephen Lynch, who helped expedite the process of getting the replacement.

