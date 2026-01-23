BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston declared a cold emergency from Friday through Sunday.

Mayor Michelle Wu said community centers will be open to use as warming centers.

She asked people to check in on their neighbors during the extreme cold conditions expected to move in Friday night.

The city is also monitoring the forecast to determine whether more plows will be needed for Sunday’s snow.

The mayor said she is holding off on declaring a snow day for Monday until the impact from the weekend’s storm is more clear.

