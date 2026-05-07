Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony has been put on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right wrist, the team announced Thursday before the start of a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.

Anthony, 21, hurt his wrist during his first at-bat of Monday’s game at Detroit. He flew back to Boston to see the team’s hand specialist, Dr. Matthew Leibman.

Interim manager Chad Tracy said there wasn’t enough progression for Anthony to avoid going on the IL.

“Still sore,” Tracy said. “I think it’s more of a case of ‘How are we willing to play short-handed?’ We’ve already done it for two days.”

Wearing a brace on his hand, Anthony said that he hasn’t picked up a bat since Monday. He’s optimistic that he won’t be sidelined beyond the 10 days.

“Obviously not where I want to be, but just got to keep getting better every day. The hand is tricky and I’ve never dealt with a hand issue before. Getting the news that it’s nothing serious is the best news we’ve could have gotten,” Anthony said. “When the IL stint is over, I plan to be in that game the next day and off the IL.”

Signed last year as a rookie to an eight-year, $130 million contract, Anthony has started slowly at the plate this season. He’s hitting .229 with one home run in 130 plate appearances.

“Just got to get better as fast as I can,” Anthony said.

It’s Anthony’s second IL stint in as many seasons. Last year, he missed most of September and Boston’s wild-card playoff series against the New York Yankees after suffering an oblique strain.

The Red Sox brought up Mickey Gasper from Triple-A Worcester to take Anthony’s spot on the roster.

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