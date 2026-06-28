BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Duck Tours has resumed tours of the Boston area after an overturned duck boat left 11 people injured near an entrance to the Charles River on Saturday.

State police say there were 31 passengers aboard the duck boat when it overturned. Of those, 11 were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Witness KIana Morris recalled the immediate response from passengers, saying, “Screaming and yelling, crying, I seen a lot of people walking by me, crying with two stretchers… There was one lady who had a white dress on. She was bloody.”

The incident is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police.

In a statement, Boston Duck Tours said, “While being towed on our boat ramp, one of our vehicles rolled onto its side when the tow rope broke. As a precaution, we have suspended operations for the remainder of the day. We are working with Massachusetts State Police and U.S. Coast Guard to review the incident.”

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)