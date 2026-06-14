BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston family got the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see a World Cup match in Foxboro after getting tickets from the Boys & Girls Club.

Kyle Jenkins was playing football in South Boston Sunday but he and his family were still on an emotional high from watching a different sport on Saturday night.

Kyle said he thinks the World Cup is great because “It brings together different cultures to celebrate their countries.”

Onika Jenkins said, “Everyone was excited, cheering, watching on TV is one thing, feeling it and experiencing it was a whole different ballgame.”

Lainey Jenkins agreed, saying, “Going to the game was a once-in-a-lifetime experience; it was just amazing to experience in real life.”

The Jenkins family has been active at the Boys and Girls Club for decades and is thankful for the family memory they will never forget.

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