BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fashion designer Yolanda Celucci has died.
Celucci was revered in Boston’s fashion scene, working alongside A-list celebrities, designers, and presidents.
She was also known for raising millions of dollars for charity through the Waltham Lions Club.
She leaves behind a daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Celucci was 91 years old.
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