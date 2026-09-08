BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fashion designer Yolanda Celucci has died.

Celucci was revered in Boston’s fashion scene, working alongside A-list celebrities, designers, and presidents.

She was also known for raising millions of dollars for charity through the Waltham Lions Club.

She leaves behind a daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Celucci was 91 years old.

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