BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fashion designer Yolanda Celucci has died.

Celucci was revered in Boston’s fashion scene, working alongside A-list celebrities, designers, and presidents.

She was also known for raising millions of dollars for charity through the Waltham Lions Club.

She leaves behind a daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Celucci was 91 years old.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox