Boston fire crews brave bitter cold to extinguish liquor store fire

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews extinguished a fire that broke out at a liquor store in Dorchester on Friday night, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a reported two-alarm fire on Gallivan Boulevard at 11:15 p.m. found heavy flames pouring out of the store, according to photos posted on the department’s Twitter page.

Frozen water lines and the 24-degree temperature made the job difficult, officials said. One firefighter was treated for a hand injury.

The fire caused an estimated $500,000 in damage.

The cause remains under investigation.

 

