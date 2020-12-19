Boston fire crews brave bitter cold to extinguish liquor store fire

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews extinguished a fire that broke out at a liquor store in Dorchester on Friday night, officials said.
Firefighters responding to a reported two-alarm fire on Gallivan Boulevard at 11:15 p.m. found heavy flames pouring out of the store, according to photos posted on the department’s Twitter page.
Frozen water lines and the 24-degree temperature made the job difficult, officials said. One firefighter was treated for a hand injury.
The fire caused an estimated $500,000 in damage.
The cause remains under investigation.
As of 11:15 all companies working on 2nd alarm fire at 757 Gallivan Blvd , Dorchester pic.twitter.com/iRgnO5lSIK
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 19, 2020
Fire knocked down at 757 Gallivan Blvd. Companies are starting to make up. In 24 degree weather & frozen water everywhere, the companies hung in there to stop extension to attached store. pic.twitter.com/uESceaItd4
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 19, 2020
Last of companies clearing out @ 757 Gallivan Blvd. frozen water lines & fingers & toes but ready for whatever comes. One member transported by @BOSTON_EMS for a hand injury. BFD-FIU investigating cause. Damages est above $500,000. Bldg will be turned by over to owner. pic.twitter.com/NMwEXAzwUl
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 19, 2020
