Boston first responders hit the court raising money for brain cancer research

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police and firefighters went head to head on the court for a friendly competition raising money for brain cancer research.

The annual Battle of the Badges event held by A Shot for Life benefits Massachusetts General Hospital’s cancer center.

The event hit close to home for a local boy who had a special role in the game.

“Our special guest is Saul Polanco. He’s a little boy from Lawrence,” Mike Slonina, the founder and CEO of A Shot for Life, said. “He’s a special little guy. We’re happy to welcome him.”

Six-year-old Saul is being treated for leukemia and served as honorary captain of the game.

“We’re here to represent Saul, our captain. He’s going to be the captain of the fire department today and that’s the main reason why we’re here,” Firefighter David Blandino said. “Support him and his family and help fight cancer.”

Saul’s father, Cristian Polanco, said the game serves as a break from chemo for Saul.

“A big break for him, from all the chemo and from the maintenance that he’s in right now,” Cristian said.

Saul and his family led the teams from the Centre Street firehouse to the Catholic Memorial High School basketball court and even got a chance to meet his favorite superheroes, Spiderman and Batman.

“He’s enjoying seeing his favorite characters playing with him,” Cristian said. “It’s phenomenal seeing my son this happy, seeing everyone, the special characters, being in the firefighter trucks. It’s mind-blowing.”

Boston police won the game and the event raised more than $15,000.

