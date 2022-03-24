BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston hospital on Thursday morning announced that it had no COVID-19 patients in its intensive care unit for the first time since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Tufts Medical Center said, “We have 0 COVID patients in the ICU for the first time since the pandemic began!”

As of Wednesday, state health officials reported a total of 39 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units across all Bay State hospitals.

The seven-day positivity rate in the state currently sits at 1.91 percent.

