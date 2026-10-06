Trump was speaking at a rally in Grand Island, Nebraska, ahead of the midterm elections and said he wanted to see “a tremendous victory because it verifies all the things we did.”

The president called the war with Iran a “small price to pay for keeping the world safe, keeping our country safe,” adding that Iran could take out a city.

“Let, let them take out Los Angeles. Let them take out San Diego. That’s this is a very small price to pay and it’s gonna be over with very soon,” Trump said in comments that drew swift backlash from California’s leaders.

CNN has reached out to the White House for more information on what Trump meant by his comments about the two cities.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom called the president “deranged and dangerous,” while Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said the statements against the city “could potentially compromise our safety.”

“The role of a president is to protect the country, not to actively threaten it and encourage attacks on American lives,” said Bass, also a Democrat.

The Democratic mayor of San Diego, Todd Gloria, said the city “is not collateral damage. We are not expendable. And we are never a ‘small price to pay.’ Keep our city out of your reckless war talk.”

The president went on to say that the war is “going to end very soon.”

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