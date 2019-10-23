BOSTON (WHDH) - Travelers looking to grab a delicious drink may want to visit a hotel bar in Boston that recently ranked among the best in the world.

Forbes named Rowes Wharf Bar at the Boston Harbor Hotel a top-notch hotel bar after inspectors anonymously stayed at nearly 1,100 hotels to evaluate them based on up to 900 standards for the Forbes Travel Guide’s annual Star Ratings.

The Rowes Wharf Bar boasts Boston’s largest scotch collection and takes pride in crafting cocktails, according to Forbes.

To come up with their list of the 44 best hotel bars in the world, inspectors looked at various elements including the balance of the cocktails, the quality of the snacks, and if the napkins were linen or cotton.

Bars that made the data-driven list scored top marks on bar standards related to elements of luxury. They also achieved near-perfect scores on food and beverage quality standards.

