Boston launches local shopping app

Boston Mayor Kim Janey announced the launch of B-Local, an app-based program that rewards users for shopping at locally-owned businesses that participate in the city program.

Users who download the app and link it to their credit or debit card will be able to earn “Boston Points” by making purchases at participating businesses.

Shoppers can then redeem those points — one “Boston Point” equals $1 — like cash at participating businesses.

City Hall will reimburse businesses for Boston Points that are redeemed.

As of its Friday launch, 269 businesses had signed up to participate in B-Local: 185 minority- and immigrant-owned businesses, 143 women-owned businesses, 53 “Main Street” businesses, and 46 Black-owned businesses, Janey’s office said.

“With warmer weather upon us, Bostonians are eager to reconnect with one another. This Patriot’s Day weekend, I urge my fellow Bostontians [sic] to exercise their city pride through our collective purchasing power to support local businesses as they recover from the pandemic,” Janey said. “By supporting your favorite local businesses and exploring new establishments across our city, you can make a real difference.”

