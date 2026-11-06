BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Legacy FC and the City of Boston hosted a ceremony Friday morning to commemorate the signing and placement of the last structural beam on White Stadium, the facility that will soon be home to the second-ever purpose-built professional women’s soccer stadium in the United States.

“This ‘topping off’ ceremony reflects Boston Legacy FC and the City of Boston’s shared vision to shape the future of women’s sports and serve as a district-wide resource for thousands of Boston Public Schools students,” Boston Legacy and the City of Boston said in a joint statement.

Crews will now focus on finishing the inside of the stadium over the next year.

Work began on the $200 million overhaul in 2025 after it had been tied up in court battles for years. Critics tried to block the development, arguing taxpayers should not have to fund part of the project. In August, the state’s highest court ruled that the project could move forward.

At the ceremony Friday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the new stadium will brighten the future of Boston sports.

“Starting next Fall, BPS championships will be played on the same field as the pros. BPS students will have acess to the state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor athletic faciliies, including an eight-lane track and a natural grass field. We will more than double the hours of usage for residents to make sure everyone can stay healthy, connected with their neighbors.”

The renovated White Stadium in Boston’s Franklin Park will be the new home of the Boston Legacy in 2028. The professional soccer team says it will provide a “world-class” venue for the team, as well as professional-level athletic facilities for Boston residents, student athletes, and school programs.

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