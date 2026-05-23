BOSTON (WHDH) - A 21-year-old Boston man is facing criminal charges in connection with an early morning shooting in Dorchester earlier this month, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 25 Dacia St. around 1 a.m. found shell casings and evidence of a person having been shot, according to Boston police. Soon after, officers learned a gunshot wound victim had been brought to a nearby hospital with a serious, non-life-threatening injury.

After an investigation, Chivaugn Neetles was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, second offense, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, second offense, assault with a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

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