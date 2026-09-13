BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing animal cruelty charges after police found one dead dog and several other emaciated dogs in his home Monday, officials said.

Lester James, 39, has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and was held on $5,000 bail on seven counts of animal cruelty, according to a statement issued by Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers responding to a 911 call from an apartment on Old Colony Avenue spoke with James, who said he found his pit bull dead while his other dog, another pit bull, had a swollen face, police said.

Inside the apartment, officers say they saw a white emaciated pit bull chained to the kitchen wall and piles of feces and urination stains on the floor surrounding the dog.

Officers then said they found a dead pit bull named Gwap inside a cage in another room. The dead dog was laying on its left side in a cage that appeared to be covered in dog vomit and feces, police said. Officers did not see any bowls of food or water in the cage and observed a half-broken broomstick inside the cage.

In another cage in the same room, officers said they found three younger pitbulls, all of which appeared emaciated, surrounded by two empty bowls. One of the three younger pit bulls appeared to have a limp.

James allegedly said the purpose of keeping all the dogs in the apartment was to breed them and Gwap had killed and eaten his Yorkshire Terrier just two weeks ago.

Boston Animal Care and Control was called and responded to the scene, removing all six dogs from the apartment as well as the dead pit bull.

“When pet owners can’t or won’t properly care for their animals it too often turns into tragedies for the pets and criminal charges for the owners. The fact that there are always options available just added to the tragedy,” James Borghesani, Chief of Communications, said.

On Sunday, Boston Animal Care and Control reported that their overall condition is improving, and they continue to receive ongoing veterinary care under the supervision of the City of Boston’s veterinarian and veterinarians at MSPCA-Angell.

The Boston Animal Care and Control Division said: “The City of Boston is grateful to our partners at MSPCA-Angell and the dedicated team at Boston Animal Care and Control for their tireless efforts to provide compassionate care, shelter, and support to the animals rescued. Their partnership and commitment is essential to ensuring our city’s animals receive the care they deserve.”

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