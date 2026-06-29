Josiah Quincy Upper School seventh grader Teddy Demoze advanced to the semifinals of the NBA Math Hoops competition.

The program uses real professional basketball stats to help students learn about math.

Demoze said the competition has been fun:

“You get to have fun with people that you met, and you can make new friends, and […] you have to train for it and be prepared for it and be ready for revising your math skills.”

The competition took place in New York; students also got to learn about careers in professional sports.

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