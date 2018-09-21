BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston native is returning to his home city for the first time in 10 years as one of the main characters in “Hamilton.”

Nicholas Christopher plays Aaron Burr in the hit Broadway musical.

He posted a picture of himself standing on the Boston Opera House stage with the Instagram caption of “It’s come full circle!”

Christopher says this is the first time he will be performing as a professional in Boston.

The Broadway tour will stay in the city through Nov. 18.

The hit musical, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, follows the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton.

The show first opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City in August 2015.

