Boston police: Handgun found in car after traffic stop

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing gun charges after officers allegedly found a loaded firearm in the car he was driving Tuesday, police said.

Officers patrolling in the area of Columbia Road and Stoughton Street at 1:45 a.m. allegedly saw a car make an illegal turn and pulled it over, police said. The driver allegedly seemed nervous and said the car belonged to a friend, and officers allegedly found a loaded Hi-Point .45 handgun in the car’s center console.

Khamaree Price, 20, was charged with carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, subsequent offense of firearm conviction, driving without a license and being an armed career criminal. He will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

