BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified a man who was killed last week in a brazen daylight shooting that was caught on camera.

Officers responding to a call for a person shot in the area of 3108 Washington St. in Jamaica Plain around 2:20 p.m. on Sept. 8 found 34-year-old Arthur Miles suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

Miles was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Dashboard camera video captured the moment the gunman ran up to a parked car, lifted his right arm, and opened fire.

Miles was seen getting out of the car and running across Washington Street before eventually collapsing.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police homicide detectives 617-343-4470.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)