BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 26-year-old Brockton man who was fatally shot in Mattapan early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 1447 Blue Hill Ave. around 1:45 a.m. found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Boston police. Two more victims were found further up the street, including Jose Dantes, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three other victims were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A fifth victim self-applied to a hospital outside the city and was subsequently transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

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