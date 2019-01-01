Boston police investigating 1st homicide of 2019

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Dorchester early Tuesday morning that claimed the life of a man in his 30s, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Johnston Road found a man his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Boston Police Department.

The man, whose name was not released, died of his injuries.

A woman who was at the scene told 7News that the shooting happened outside her New Year’s party and that a man came into her home and said he had been shot.

The shooting, which marks the first homicide of 2019 in the city, remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)