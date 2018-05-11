Boston police investigating after bullet shatters MBTA bus windshield

BOSTON (WHDH) - A bullet was fired through the windshield of an MBTA bus late Thursday night in Roxbury, shattering the glass.

The driver of the bus called the police to report that something had hit the driver’s side of the windshield in the area of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Albany Street.

The driver and the two passengers on board were not hurt, police said.

Moments before receiving the call from the driver, officers responded to a report of shots fired about a block away. It is unclear if these two incidents are related.

