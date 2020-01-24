Boston police investigating after bullets fired at shuttle bus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after someone fired bullets at a shuttle bus Friday evening.

The investigation is underway just outside the TD Garden on Causeway Street.

At least one bullet hole can be seen on the driver’s side door. The side-view mirror was also damaged in the incident.

The bus driver said he is OK but feels shaken over the close call.

No passengers are on board the bus at this time.

The events leading up to the shooting are still unclear.

Happening now: Police interviewing the driver of a shuttle bus on Causeway Street. At least one bullet hole can be seen on the side of the bus #7news pic.twitter.com/3dVAvqXNMi — Keke Vencill (@kekevencill) January 24, 2020

