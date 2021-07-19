BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police took a woman into custody after they say she attacked an Asian woman.

The woman was arrested near Temple Place Monday afternoon.

The Civil Rights Unit is looking into the attack to determine if there is any racial bias that may have motivated the incident.

The victim’s condition was not released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)