Boston police investigating second fatal shooting in Dorchester this week

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have launched another death investigation following a second fatal shooting in Dorchester this week.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 89 Woodrow Ave. just after 11 p.m. on Thursday found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

This fatal shooting comes just one day after an 18-year-old was killed in a brazen daylight shooting in the same Boston neighborhood.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross told reporters that the shootings are not related.

“They are unique to those incidents in and of themselves, so they are not related,” Gross said. “Some may be gang violence. What would be irresponsible of me is to blame everything on gang violence when those investigations are incomplete.”

Thursday’s killing marks Boston’s eighth homicide of 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470.

