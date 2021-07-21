BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are on alert as they investigate a string of violent attacks that have taken place in Faneuil Hall.

They say someone has been assaulting unsuspecting people then robbing them of money, cell phones, and other valuables. The attacks have often come after midnight as bars are letting out and victims have sometimes been intoxicated, and easy targets.

The investigation has been ongoing since May and police say there have been at least six incidents over the last several months. They say this investigation is a priority because Faneuil Hall is such a popular tourist destination.

Now, investigators are looking for surveillance video and are hoping to talk to witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of one of the attacks.

Mostly men have been targeted and police say anyone visiting the area should travel in groups and stay aware of their surroundings at all times.

