BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is warning residents about a new scam involving fake court notices that appear to be official “Notice of Hearing — Parking Violation” documents from Boston Municipal Court.

Police say these notices were not issued by the city or any other government agency.

What to look out for

Fraudulent notices may include a case number, judge name and signature, a Boston Municipal Court address, a hearing date, a Massachusetts state seal, and a QR code prompting payment.

Do not scan the QR code or submit any payment based on an unsolicited notice without first verifying it through official channels.

How to verify a legitimate parking violation

Visit the City of Boston’s official parking page: How To Pay A Parking Ticket

Report it

If you have received one of these fraudulent notices or have been victimized, please report it to the Boston Police Department. For emergencies or active criminal activity, call 9-1-1.

Community members wishing to provide information anonymously may do so via the CrimeStoppers Tip Line: By Phone: 1-800-494-TIPS By Text: Text “TIP” to CRIME (27463) Online: Submit a tip via https://police.boston.gov/crimestoppers/

