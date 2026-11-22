BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a larceny earlier this month.

The man is sought in connection with a larceny that occurred in the area of 300 Longwood Ave. around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 5.

He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)