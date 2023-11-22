BOSTON (WHDH) - A 26-year-old woman from Boston is facing an animal cruelty charge after police say they witnessed her kick a dog while they responded to a report of animal abuse.

The Boston Police Department said the arrest came after officers heard the sound of a dog crying while walking in the area of Boston Common on Tuesday around 8:40 p.m.

According to the department, a passerby told police that a woman was beating a dog near 131 Tremont St., leading to the officers responding to the area and coming across the suspect who they reportedly observed kicking the animal.

“Officers were able to quickly separate the suspect from the dog, and moved the dog to a safe location as there was broken glass and unknown liquid on the ground,” Boston PD stated in a news release.

Police went on to investigate the incident further and spoke with multiple witnesses who claimed to have seen the woman strike the dog “multiple times,” with officers learning she allegedly struck the dog with a glass bottle at one point, in addition to kicking and punching it.

The individual, Jasmine Velasquez, was arrested as a result and charged with animal cruelty as well as assault and battery on a police officer.

The police department said the dog was later taken in by Animal Control services. No additional details were released.

