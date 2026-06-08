BOSTON (WHDH) - A memorial for late Massachusetts lawmaker Barney Frank will be held Monday at Faneuil Hall.

Several Democratic lawmakers and state leaders will speak at the service, including Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Governor Maura Healey.

Frank was elected 16 times to his seat in Congress, where he made history as the first member to come out as gay.

Frank died in his home in Maine last month from congestive heart failure.

He was 86 years old.

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