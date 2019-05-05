Boston police nab armed robbery suspect after foot chase

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police nabbed an armed robbery suspect in Roxbury Saturday after leading officers on a foot chase.

Officers took 19-year-old Chequan Griswold into custody around 5:45 p.m. in the area of 1985 Columbus Avenue. He was wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on March 17 in the area of 78-80 Walnut Park.

Griswold is set to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on armed robbery and several firearms charges.

